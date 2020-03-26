Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Sees World’s Highest Pornhub Traffic Spike Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Pornhub made its premium content free to visitors to encourage self-isolation amid the deadly coronavirus pandemic.  Artyom Geodakyan / TASS

Russian internet users represented the world’s biggest increase in traffic to Pornhub over the past month as the coronavirus crisis has deepened, the adult website said in a study Wednesday.

The large numbers coincide with BBC Russia’s report documenting a surge in condom and adult sex toy purchases from online retailers this month. 

“I can say for sure that sex shops are in the black during crises,” Alexander Denisenko, the owner of Siberia’s Potselui sex shop, told the news website Thursday. 

“Because, like Netflix, they provide a sense of happiness, especially in a social distancing situation,” Denisenko was quoted as saying.

Pornhub’s worldwide traffic spiked by 18.5% on March 24, when it made its premium content free to visitors for a month to encourage self-isolation amid the deadly coronavirus pandemic. 

Russia’s Pornhub traffic for March 24 was triple the global average at 57.1%. Its percent change over an average traffic period had never reached double digits on any other day in the past month.

Hong Kong saw the next-highest traffic surge at 42.5% on March 24, followed by Portugal’s 36.5%, and Spain’s and Mexico’s 30%.

The website’s traffic surge in the United States and Canada jumped by 17.8% and 16% respectively.

Read more about: Coronavirus

Read more

CORONAVIRUS CLASS DIVIDE

Exclusive: Rich Russians Are Hoarding Ventilators to Protect Themselves Against the Coronavirus

Meanwhile, doctors worry that Russia’s regions don’t have enough.
CORONAVIRUS PLEA

Prominent Russians Urge Government to Take Swift Action Against Coronavirus

The petition calls for universal free testing and a postponement of the vote on Putin’s constitutional amendments.
Latest numbers

Russia Confirms 54 New Coronavirus Cases, Reaching 253

Russia’s officially reported numbers — which are still far below those in European countries — have sparked suspicion.
CORONAVIRUS SHUTDOWN

Russian Courts Put Most Work on Pause Over Coronavirus

The decision by the Supreme Court comes as authorities take measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.