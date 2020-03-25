The constitutional changes include an amendment that would reset the number of terms served by current and former presidents. The amendment, which has been approved by lawmakers and the Constitutional Court, would potentially allow Putin to remain president until 2036.

Russia’s April 22 public vote on a package of constitutional amendments will be postponed until after the coronavirus outbreak is under control, President Vladimir Putin said in a surprise televised address to the nation Wednesday.

Putin said the vote would be postponed indefinitely.

He added that next week would be a nationwide paid holiday to encourage Russians to stay home and slow the spread of the virus.

“We managed to restrain the spread of the disease, but it is impossible to completely block the infiltration of the coronavirus,” he said.

"Don't think that 'This can't happen to me.' It can happen to anyone. ... The most important thing is to stay home," he added.

Putin announced a series of other initiatives to support Russians as the pandemic disrupts the country's economy. Families will receive an extra 5,000 rubles per child, per month from the government. Small and midsized businesses will receive a six-month tax deferral. Those who lose their jobs or take sick leave will receive payments of the minimum wage or above until the end of the year.

The address comes a day after he discussed the coronavirus crisis with top officials and visited a Moscow hospital treating coronavirus patients. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, who heads the country’s coronavirus response team, warned Putin that Russia faces a “serious situation” and that official numbers likely don’t reflect the true number of cases.

Overnight, the number of new cases tripled, bringing Russia's total number of cases to 658.

Putin previously dismissed concerns over the coronavirus, saying the situation is “under control” in Russia.