Russia's Confirmed Coronavirus Cases Jump to 495

Russia has registered just one coronavirus-related death so far. Sofiya Sandurskaya / Moskva News Agency

Russia confirmed 57 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, bringing the country’s official number of cases up to 495. 

Russia’s officially reported numbers — which are still far below those in European countries — have sparked suspicion as they spiked in the past week. Experts warn that Russia's testing capacity is hampered by bureaucracy, while some officials warn that the real number of cases is likely much higher.

Russia has registered just two coronavirus-related deaths so far, but officials dispute that the coronavirus directly caused their deaths. Worldwide, the virus has infected more than 330,000 people and killed more than 14,000.

