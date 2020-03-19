Support The Moscow Times!
Russia Prepares for a Surge in Coronavirus Cases

By From Russia With News

This week on the program we look at how Russia is dealing with the coronavirus, with experts on the line to take us through the latest developments and assess how Russia’s health system and economy will cope with the pandemic.

Moscow Times reporter Evan Gershkovich joins us to go over the steps Russia has taken in recent days.

We discuss concerns over the capacity and quality of Russia’s hospitals and medical facilities to deal with the coronavirus from Judy Twigg, a professor at Virginia Commonwealth University and Senior Associate and Center for Strategic and International Studies

— And finally, ING’s Chief Russia Economist Dmitry Dolgin explains how the massive global economic disruption caused by the coronavirus will affect Russia.

Read More:

Russia Says It Has Very Few Coronavirus Cases. The Numbers Don’t Tell the Full Story.

‘We Don’t Have Enough Intensive Care Beds’: Coronavirus Will Test Russia’s Creaking Healthcare System

From Russia With News

From Russia With News is hosted by Jake Cordell and produced by Pjotr Sauer.
