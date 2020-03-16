Q&A: Russia’s Anti-Coronavirus Measures

As the coronavirus continues to sweep across the globe on an unprecedented scale, countries are closing their borders and putting once-vibrant towns and cities under near-total lockdown.

Here’s a quick guide to the measures Russia has taken so far:

Q: Will I be placed in quarantine when I arrive in Russia?

A: Individuals who have recently visited the following countries will be ordered to self-isolate for 14 days upon entering the country: China, South Korea, Iran, France, Germany, Italy and Spain. People living with those who self-isolate must do the same. Anyone found to have violated their self-isolation orders faces a prison sentence of up to five years.

Additionally, anyone suspected of being infected with the coronavirus will be placed in hospital quarantine.

Q: Are schools and universities closed?

No, but the authorities have begun to recommend that schools and universities switch to online classes.

Starting Monday, Russia's Science and Higher Education Ministry recommends that higher education institutions switch to distance learning. Several universities in central Russia have already announced their switch to online courses.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has instructed schools to provide students with the option for e-learning, but said that parents can decide whether or not to send their children to school. A handful of primary schools in Moscow have shut down for two weeks on suspicion that one of their students has the coronavirus. These schools will continue classes online while the buildings are disinfected.

In the city of Lipetsk, all schools have been closed.

Q: Are bars and restaurants closed?

Not yet, but Moscow authorities say they have prepared a plan to shut down the city if the epidemic gets out of control.

Lipetsk has ordered that all public gathering spaces including theaters and sporting arenas shut down.

Q: What other restrictions should I know about?

Moscow has barred visitors from visiting patients in hospitals and state-run nursing homes.

Moscow residents have also been warned to avoid public transport during rush hour.





