Russia Shuts Land Borders to Poland, Norway to Foreigners – PM

Russia will close its land borders with Poland and Norway to foreigners in a bid to limit the spread of the new coronavirus, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Saturday.

The ban will come into force at midnight on Saturday and apply to all foreigners traveling "for professional, private, study or tourist reasons", he said.

He added that Belarusians, members of official delegations and residents of Russia would be excepted.

Russia has a short land border with Poland in the enclave of Kaliningrad and one with far north of Norway, which runs for about 200 kilometers.