Russians See Mass Protests As Increasingly Unlikely – Poll

Russians are less likely to take to the streets today than they were a year ago as their living standards gradually improve, the independent Levada Center pollster has said.

The polling agency asked respondents if they think mass protests against Russians’ decline in living standards and in defense of their rights are likely to take place. The poll was conducted before President Vladimir Putin’s speech in the State Duma on Tuesday, during which he voiced support for a constitutional amendment that could see him stay in power until 2036.

Twenty-six percent of Russian respondents said mass protests are “quite possible,” according to the Levada Center’s results cited by the RBC news website Thursday. This is an 8% decrease from February 2019, when 34% of Russians said mass protests were likely.

In contrast, 70% of Russians surveyed said that mass protests are unlikely to happen, up from 63% last year.