Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Furniture Maker’s ‘Racist’ Ad Ignites Outrage

VKontakte users expressed outrage at the ad. vk.com

A Russian furniture maker has apologized for publishing an advertisement that seemingly compared different skin colors with shades of upholstery after the ad ignited backlash.

The Home Collection furniture factory’s ad shows a group of models of different races next to a range of upholstery swatches. The ad, which was first published on the factory’s VKontakte page on Jan. 30, resurfaced this week after the “Ruthless PR” Telegram channel republished it. 

“Each skin color is self-sufficient and unique,” the ad’s text reads. “At the same time, the combination of several skin colors allows you to create natural color solutions.”

Users quickly expressed outrage at the ad, calling its comparison of races to furniture colors “racist.”

Others, however, failed to see the problem, with one user writing “Only those obsessed with racism could see it here.”

Vasilisa Karpukhina, the brand manager for Home Collection, told the Govorit Moskva radio station Thursday that the post had been deleted and that the company would “take the necessary measures to prevent such situations” in the future.

Read more

PRAY AT HOME

Russian Church’s Anti-Coronavirus Procession Canceled...Because of Coronavirus

Lipetsk and several other Russian cities have temporarily banned mass events in an effort to stop the pandemic from spreading.
meme the pain away

Putin’s Infinite Rule Sparks Infinite Memes

In times like these, what else can Russians do but make memes?
Punk'd: Royal Edition

Russian Pranksters Dupe Prince Harry in Hoax Calls

The prince is the latest target in a string of celebrity prank calls by notorious Russian jokers "Vovan and Lexus."
CATWALK ZOO

Leopard Print-Clad Women Offered Free Moscow Zoo Entry

The promotion aims to promote awareness about big cats on International Women’s Day.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.