Amazon Prime Snags First Russian Reality Show

“Instagrammers,” which premiered on the Gazprom Media-owned entertainment channel Pyatnitsa in 2017, follows the lives of influencers forced to do menial jobs in rural Russia.

Amazon Prime Video has for the first time bought the rights to a Russian reality show, the Kommersant business daily reported Thursday.

The reality show will air in March across North America, Europe, South Africa and the Caribbean, with English subtitles.

“Instagrammers” is the first Russian reality show to appear on Amazon Prime Video, Kommersant cited a Pyatnitsa spokesperson as saying. The streaming service reportedly owns the rights to at least 100 Russian television series and movies.

Pyatnitsa CEO Nikolay Kartozya declined to disclose the financial details of the Amazon Prime Video deal, which he said is the only confirmed agreement amid ongoing negotiations with 10 foreign buyers.

“One of Pyatnitsa’s strategies I selected is creating and selling franchises. There are still a lot of unconfirmed deals,” Kartozya was quoted as saying.

“It’s usually the Russians who buy American reality shows, but this is the first time we’re entering the international market with what we’ve come up with here,” he told Kommersant FM.