Moscow Targets Chinese Nationals Amid Coronavirus Fears. And the Arctic Heats Up in Record Speed

By From Russia With News

This week on the podcast:

— China has complained that Moscow’s response to coronavirus is discriminatory and risks damaging relations with Beijing. Associated Press correspondents Francesca Ebel and Dasha Litvinova looked at how Moscow authorities went into great lengths to track down Chinese nationals. Francesca joins us to explain Russia’s increasingly heavy-handed measures to contain the outbreak.

— The battle for the Arctic is heating up — literally — as countries, companies and citizens wrangle to protect and advance their interests in the region. We’ll speak to American journalist Alec Luhn about the effects of climate change on the Arctic, and Russia’s political and economic strategy for its icy north.

From Russia With News is hosted by Jake Cordell and produced by Pjotr Sauer. The episode was recorded and edited at CM Records Studio in central Moscow.

Moscow targets Chinese with raids amid virus fears
Moscow Outlines $231Bln Plan for Arctic Oil Development

From Russia With News

