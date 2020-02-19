U.S. authorities in Miami arrested a Mexican citizen who had been recruited by a Russian government official to locate and obtain the license plate number of the car of a "U.S. government source," the U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday.

Hector Alejandro Cabrera Fuentes, a resident of Singapore, was arrested on Sunday after he arrived at Miami International Airport with his wife to take a flight to Mexico City, the Justice Department said in a statement.

A Russian government official had recruited Fuentes last year, and in a meeting in Russia earlier this month provided him with a physical description of a U.S. government source's car and instructed him to locate the car and obtain its license plate number, the Justice Department said.

The statement did not give details about the source.