Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Hands 21-Year-Old Moscow Protester Suspended Sentence in Legal Victory

Updated:
Andrei Barshai, a 21-year-old Moscow Aviation Institute student, was found guilty of pushing a National Guard officer during last summer's opposition protests in Moscow. Alexander Shcherbak / TASS

A Moscow court has handed 21-year-old student Andrei Barshai a three-year suspended sentence on charges of assaulting a police officer during last summer’s opposition protests, the Mediazona news website reported.

Investigators accused the Moscow Aviation Institute student of pushing a National Guard officer during an unauthorized opposition rally on July 27. That rally against the exclusion of opposition candidates on the Moscow city council ballot became part of the largest sustained protest movement in the Russian capital in years.

The Meshchansky district court found Barshai guilty and ordered him to a three-year suspended sentence on Tuesday night, Mediazona reported. The sentence will allow him to avoid imprisonment.

Prosecutors had asked the court to sentence Barshai to three and a half years in prison. Charges of assaulting a police officer carry a maximum sentence of five years.

In his final statement, Barshai apologized to the National Guard officer he pushed.

"I would also like to add that over the past four months of imprisonment I have lost many things in my life. What I have gained inspires fear in me," Mediazona quoted Barshai as saying.

Moscow courts have gradually handed out lighter sentences for the activists and bystanders who were criminally charged following the protests, a move seen by observers as a response to widespread public outcry over the prosecutions. 

Several of them were jailed from two to five years, triggering public backlash and calls to drop prosecutions in what Russian news media call the “Moscow Case.” Others, like actor Pavel Ustinov and student Yegor Zhukov, received suspended sentences, widely seen as the lightest possible punishment in a legal system that rarely issues not-guilty verdicts.

Read more about: Opposition , Court case

Read more

'moscow case'

Russia Hands Student Protester Zhukov Suspended Sentence After Outcry

Observers say Yegor Zhukov's verdict is a rare legal victory for those arrested following this summer's Moscow protests.
final arguments

‘The Darker My Future, the Wider My Smile’: Student Protester Zhukov’s Closing Statement

Yegor Zhukov, 21, faces up to five years in prison over this summer's opposition protests in Moscow.
Blacklisted

Moscow Student Protester Declared ‘Extremist’ Ahead of Verdict

Linguists say an FSB expert “manipulated” and “plucked” Zhukov’s words out of context.
heightened scrutiny

Mass Nationwide Raids Target Russian Opposition Leader Navalny’s Allies

This is at least the third wave of raids linked to Navalny in the past week.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.