Love in the Time of Coronavirus: Two Young Russians Start Dating in Quarantine

When Russia evacuated its citizens from the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak this month, it flew more than 140 people from China to a quarantine clinic in the Siberian city of Tyumen.

Isolated from the rest of the world until they’re confirmed to be infection-free, these people have taken to social media to stay connected with friends, loved ones and other people held in quarantine around the world.

But Inna Savintseva and Daniil Parfenovich have found a new connection — each other.

In a story that sounds like the plot of an indie movie, Savintseva and Parfenovich, both 18, met while waiting for their evacuation plane at the airport in Wuhan, the city at the center of the outbreak. Savintseva was in China as a music journalist and Parfenovich was there as a student.

The two soon started talking, discovering a shared love of music and technology as well as their chemistry.

“She spoke to me about music, I answered with talk of sculptures and beautiful plans for life, and our eyes lit up and our hearts began to beat faster at the sight of each other,” Parfenovich told The Moscow Times.