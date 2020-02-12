Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia to Tap 'Rainy Day Fund' to Buy Central Bank's Stake in Sberbank

By Reuters
Sergei Fadeichev / TASS

Russia will tap its National Wealth Fund (NWF) to buy the central bank’s stake in Sberbank, ending years of debate about potential conflicts of interest arising from the central bank controlling the country’s top lender.

The sale at market price, discussed at Russia’s top-level since late last year, will also help fund social pledges made by President Vladimir Putin last month when he proposed overhauling Russia’s political system.

The finance ministry has sat on the National Wealth Fund, a cushion accumulating oil revenues, for years, waiting for it to reach a certain threshold. However, now that it has reached $125.6 billion, close to 7% of gross domestic product, spending is due to start this year.

“The decision to sell the stake will remove an issue of potential conflicts of interest,” Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said in a statement on Tuesday.

The ministry would buy the central bank’s 50%-plus-one-share stake in Sberbank for a “market price”, it said on Tuesday, without specifying the price and schedule. The central bank has held a stake since 1991.

Two sources close to the deal told Reuters that Sberbank’s stake is estimated to cost around 2.45 trillion roubles ($39 billion), below the market value of 2.8 trillion roubles based on Refinitiv Eikon data on Tuesday.

Siluanov said the Sberbank deal will be financed from NWF funds exceeding the 7%-to-GDP threshold, and the move would not prevent plans to invest NWF money in infrastructure projects.

Putin’s fresh social spending comes atop of the 25.7 trillion roubles that he ordered in 2018 to be spent on 13 policy areas, known as “National Projects”, that included demography. The NWF is a key part of that process, too.

Putin’s Pledges

The central bank plans to keep around 700 billion roubles from the deal, it told Reuters on Tuesday, which the sources said would be used to partially cover for losses from three private banking group bailouts in 2017.

The rest, or 1.25 trillion roubles, is to be returned back to the state budget, in line with the existing law, the sources said.

Calling the need to boost Russia’s birth rate ‘our historic duty’, in January Putin outlined a number of support measures, estimated to cost 4 trillion roubles over four years.

The use of budget funds is less strict than for NWF funds, so by taking half of Sberbank’s sale proceeds back, the finance ministry plans to use 900 billion roubles to fulfill Putin’s fresh pledges in 2021-2023, the sources said.

The deal is planned in several steps starting in April and to be finished in mid-2021, another source involved in the talks told Reuters earlier on Tuesday.

The central bank plans to make an offer to buy out the minority shareholders in Sberbank, part of the deal ending its nearly three decades as the bank’s shareholder, it said. Sberbank’s shares were 2% up after the announcement.

Read more about: Sberbank

Read more

news

November Report: Russia’s Tech, Investment and Start-up Deals

EWDN’s monthly report on Russia’s tech and investment scene covers Sberbank’s sprawling ecosystem, Badoo’s megadeal and private fund shake-ups...
GOLDEN TAKEOVER

Sberbank Seeks Control Over High-Risk Debtors

New “Golden Share” scheme will offer riskier business loans in exchange for a say over company policy.
PLAYING CATCH-UP

Russia's Sberbank Enters the Driverless Cars Game

State bank to challenge Russian tech giant Yandex with new self-driving cars venture.
combining forces

Sberbank and Mail.ru Group to Form New Joint Venture

The food and transport markets are Russia's largest digital consumer sectors.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.