Russia to Tap 'Rainy Day Fund' to Buy Central Bank's Stake in Sberbank

Russia will tap its National Wealth Fund (NWF) to buy the central bank’s stake in Sberbank, ending years of debate about potential conflicts of interest arising from the central bank controlling the country’s top lender.

The sale at market price, discussed at Russia’s top-level since late last year, will also help fund social pledges made by President Vladimir Putin last month when he proposed overhauling Russia’s political system.

The finance ministry has sat on the National Wealth Fund, a cushion accumulating oil revenues, for years, waiting for it to reach a certain threshold. However, now that it has reached $125.6 billion, close to 7% of gross domestic product, spending is due to start this year.

“The decision to sell the stake will remove an issue of potential conflicts of interest,” Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said in a statement on Tuesday.

The ministry would buy the central bank’s 50%-plus-one-share stake in Sberbank for a “market price”, it said on Tuesday, without specifying the price and schedule. The central bank has held a stake since 1991.

Two sources close to the deal told Reuters that Sberbank’s stake is estimated to cost around 2.45 trillion roubles ($39 billion), below the market value of 2.8 trillion roubles based on Refinitiv Eikon data on Tuesday.