Russian Politician Resigns Over Illegal Casino in Apartment

Oleg Kalyadin, a member of the ruling United Russia party and the head of a municipal precinct in St. Petersburg, has resigned after police discovered an illegal casino in his apartment over the weekend. Police raided the apartment Friday night, confiscating a dozen slot machines and poker and roulette tables after breaking down the door. Kalyadin, who owns the apartment, reportedly told police that he was renting out the real estate and had no knowledge of the illegal activities that were taking place inside.

Вот так выглядит подпольное казино, обнаруженное в квартире главы муниципального образования: https://t.co/ToaYdkxK08 pic.twitter.com/joETPkqcIA — 78 | НОВОСТИ (@good78news) February 8, 2020

On Saturday, the state-run RIA Novosti news agency reported that Kalyadin had resigned from his post as the head of the Vedensky precinct in St. Petersburg’s Petrograd side district. The politician was then kicked out of United Russia after a party meeting Monday, the local Fontanka.ru news website cited a party spokesperson as saying.