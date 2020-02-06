Russian Orthodox Leader Seen Wearing $16,000 Watch – Open Media

The head of the Russian Orthodox Church owns a number of luxury watches worth anywhere from several hundred to several thousand dollars, the Open Media news website reported Thursday. Patriarch Kirill sparked a massive scandal in 2012 when a photo on the Church’s website showed him with no watch on his wrist, but with a $30,000 Breguet watch reflected on the table where the patriarch was seated. Kirill initially denied wearing the watch in the 2009 photo, but the Church later admitted that it had been doctored and apologized.

Патриарх Кирилл в последние годы снова появлялся на публике в дорогих часах — в том числе он носил и Ulysse Nardin с алмазами за $16 100. Ещё в его коллекции есть финские Suunto 9 BARO Titanium «для спортсменов, которым нужны бескомпромиссные спортивные… https://t.co/vgWVAuRuno — Открытые медиа (@OpenMedia_io) February 5, 2020

In its latest report, Open Media published a photo of the patriarch wearing a diamond-encrusted Ulysse Nardin Dual Time watch worth $16,000 at a 2018 meeting with Russia’s Federation Council. In another photo from November 2019, Patriarch Kirill appears to be wearing a Finnish Suunto sport watch worth 55,990 rubles ($886), Open Media reported.