Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Orthodox Leader Seen Wearing $16,000 Watch – Open Media

Patriarch Kirill sparked a massive scandal in 2012 when a photo on the Church’s website showed him with no watch on his wrist, but with a $30,000 Breguet watch reflected on the table where the patriarch was seated. Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency

The head of the Russian Orthodox Church owns a number of luxury watches worth anywhere from several hundred to several thousand dollars, the Open Media news website reported Thursday.

Patriarch Kirill sparked a massive scandal in 2012 when a photo on the Church’s website showed him with no watch on his wrist, but with a $30,000 Breguet watch reflected on the table where the patriarch was seated. Kirill initially denied wearing the watch in the 2009 photo, but the Church later admitted that it had been doctored and apologized.

In its latest report, Open Media published a photo of the patriarch wearing a diamond-encrusted Ulysse Nardin Dual Time watch worth $16,000 at a 2018 meeting with Russia’s Federation Council.

In another photo from November 2019, Patriarch Kirill appears to be wearing a Finnish Suunto sport watch worth 55,990 rubles ($886), Open Media reported.

The 2012 Breguet watch incident led to widespread criticism of Patriarch Kirill and the Church, with observers decrying what they said were the Church’s hypocrisy and lavish displays of wealth.

Following the scandal, Patriarch Kirill told pro-Kremlin talk show host Vladimir Solovyov that he only wears inexpensive Russian watches. He said that he received the Breguet as a gift, but had never worn it.

“I wear the watch that [then-President] Dmitry Medvedev has given to me. This is our Russian watch, an inexpensive watch with a coat of arms,” Solovyov quoted him as saying.

Read more about: Religion

Read more

House hunting

Kremlin Is Spending $43M to Renovate Imperial Mansion for Orthodox Patriarch, Media Reports

The residence will be equipped with its own private church, library, pool hall and possibly an elevator, reports said.
Easter

Moscow Residents Celebrating the Easter Vigil at Sretensky Monastery

Easter celebrations culminated in a grand midnight procession with crosses and icons.
Lost history

As Russians Raise Funds for Notre Dame, Critics Point to Russia’s Destroyed Historical Churches

Several culturally significant churches in Russia have been destroyed by fire in recent years.
Unorthodox beauty

Russian Priest Banished Over Wife’s Miss Sensuality Win

The priest won't be allowed to return to his post “until his wife repents.”

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.