Russian Bitcoin Suspect Extradited, Charged in France

Alexander Vinnik, a Russian citizen accused of having supervised a digital-currency exchange that helped criminals launder billions of dollars, will likely remain in France to face charges.

Vinnik was arrested in Greece in 2017 and was held there while France, Russia, and the U.S. negotiated his extradition.

According to a Tuesday statement from his defense team, Vinnik was extradited to France on Thursday. He has been charged with extortion, aggravated money laundering, conspiracy, and harming automatic data-processing systems, according to an official at the Paris prosecutor’s office. The investigation is live and no trial has been ordered.

Vinnik will stay in France until the case against him is completed. He will then be sent back to Greece before being extradited to the U.S. Once the U.S. case is over, Vinnik will be sent to Russia, according to his lawyers.