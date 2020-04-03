Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

U.S. Arrests Cash-Flaunting Russian Rapper for Cryptocurrency Laundering

Maxim Boyko's Instagram and iCloud accounts "include photographs of him with substantial sums of U.S. and foreign currencies,” an FBI agent said. Safron Golikov / TASS

The FBI has arrested a Russian rapper in the United States on cryptocurrency laundering charges after finding photographs of him flashing large sums of money on social media, authorities have said.

Maxim Boyko, 29, was arrested at a Miami condo Saturday, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, after arriving in the U.S. with his wife in January. The FBI alleged that Boyko, who told customs agents that his earnings come from Bitcoin investments and rental properties in Russia, is a “significant cybercriminal” who launders stolen funds for other cybercriminals.

“[Boyko’s] Instagram social media and Apple iCloud accounts include photographs of him with substantial sums of U.S. and foreign currencies dating back as far as 2015,” an FBI agent said in a request for an arrest warrant on March 27.

The FBI traced his iCloud account, which used his rap alias Plinofficial, to one of the oldest cryptocurrency exchanges BTC-e. It said Boyko’s account had received almost $388,000 and withdrawn 136 Bitcoin until authorities seized BTC-e in mid-2017. The FBI detailed other fraudulent transactions in and after 2017.

Boyko is also alleged to be linked to an organized crime group known as QQAAZZ. The FBI alleges that it facilitated the theft of “tens of millions of dollars.”

Boyko faces up to 10 years in prison.

Plinofficial was active on social media as late as this weekend, tweeting about Miami resembling “zombieland” due to the coronavirus outbreak and publishing a new freestyle track.

Read more about: United States , Cryptocurrency

Read more

opinion
Jon Huntsman

Trust Is Key to Repairing Ties With Russia

Russia should show it can be a responsible member of the international community.
Social media

Russia Used Social Media for Widespread Meddling in U.S. Politics — Reports

Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election included attempts to divide Americans by race and extreme ideology, experts said Monday.
Syria

U.S. Orchestrated Drone Attack on Russian Base in Syria, Defense Ministry Says

A U.S. Poseidon-8 had manually steered the drones, Russia's deputy defense minister said.
United States

Russian Media Blames U.S. Diplomat for Embassy Incident, Despite Video

ADD CORRECT TEXT

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.