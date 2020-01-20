Support The Moscow Times!
Helsinki Eyes New 6-Hour Bullet Train to Moscow

The Moscow-Helsinki high-speed project would be an extension to a new high-speed railway between Moscow and St. Petersburg. Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency

Finland has expressed interest in a new high-speed train that would connect its capital Helsinki to Moscow in just six hours and boost tourist traffic between the cities, the RBC news website reported Monday.

The project would be an extension to a new high-speed railway between Moscow and St. Petersburg that is expected to be built by 2026. Russia’s government has previously estimated the planned railway’s costs at 1.5 trillion rubles ($24 billion). 

Finnish foreign trade minister Ville Skinnari discussed the Moscow-Helsinki project with Russian Railways head Oleg Belozerov during an official visit to Russia’s capital last week.

“Finland is interested in such a project that would help increase the flow of tourists in both directions, and we are ready to continue discussing [this initiative] with your government,” Skinnari was cited as saying by RBC.

The Finnish official also met with Russia’s interim deputy prime minister Dmitry Kozak and interim economic development minister Maxim Oreshkin during his two-day visit to Moscow.

“We discussed prospects for cooperation in the spheres of trade, business and digitization — spheres in which Russia is showing strong progress,” he said.

