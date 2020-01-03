Russian Senator Calls U.S. Killing of Top Iranian General ‘Worst Case Scenario,’ Expects New U.S.-Iran Clashes

Russian Senator Konstantin Kosachev called the U.S. killing of a key Iranian military commander "the worst-case scenario,” and said he believed that Iranian retribution “will not take long.”

The U.S. early on Friday killed Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force and architect of Iran's spreading military influence in the Middle East, in an airstrike at Baghdad airport.

Soleimani, who led the foreign arm of the Revolutionary Guards and played a key role in fighting in Syria and Iraq, acquired celebrity status at home and abroad.

In a reaction to Soleimani’s death, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed to exact harsh revenge.