Britain Floated NATO Membership for Russia, Archives Reveal

Britain considered granting Russia partial membership in NATO 25 years ago, according to declassified National Archives documents cited by British media Tuesday.

NATO, a U.S.-led Western military alliance created to provide collective security against the Soviet Union, suspended relations with Russia in response to Moscow’s annexation of the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine in 2014. Russia views NATO’s expansion eastward into its old Soviet sphere of influence as a key national security risk.

Britain’s then-Defense Secretary Malcolm Rifkind sought to allay Kremlin suspicions over NATO’s enlargement by proposing a limited membership position for Russia in early 1995, according to the documents. His idea was rejected as a non-starter.

“A possible solution would be to create a new category of Associate Member of NATO,” The Guardian quoted Rifkind as saying. “It would... give Russia a formal status within NATO.”