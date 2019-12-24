Russian Journalist Fired After Asking Putin a Question at Presser

A Russian state journalist who asked President Vladimir Putin a question during his end-of-year press conference last week has been told to resign, the Znak.com news website reported Monday, sparking speculation about the causes for her dismissal. At the press conference on Thursday, Alisa Yarovskaya, a Yamal-Region television channel correspondent, had asked Putin to help speed up construction of a bridge in her republic that would increase shipments to Russia’s Arctic.

Putin agreed that the bridge was an “important infrastructure project” but added that its construction could not be taken “out of the general context.” Russian media have suggested that Yarovskaya’s question may be one of at least three possible reasons why she was subsequently told to resign. Unwelcome flattery Authorities in the Yamal-Nenets autonomous district, which owns the channel where Yarovskaya worked, did not take kindly to her characterization of the region’s governor in her question to Putin, the Ura.ru news website reported. “The Yamal administration does not welcome personal flattery in relation to the governor,” Ura.ru quoted an unnamed official as saying.