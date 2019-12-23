Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Five Years After Meltdown, Ruble Is Reborn as Trade-War Refuge

By Bloomberg
The Russian government enters 2020 with more than half a trillion dollars of reserves and one of the world’s most lucrative carry-trade currencies. Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency

Five years ago, Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina’s decision to let the ruble trade freely faced a gut-wrenching test. An oil-price collapse and international sanctions had put the currency into a nosedive that even a 650 basis-point rate hike couldn’t immediately halt.

Fast-forward half a decade and the picture in Russian markets couldn’t look more different.

The government’s decision to abandon currency interventions, a cautious interest-rate policy, and tighter budget rules, means it enters 2020 with more than half a trillion dollars of reserves and one of the world’s most lucrative carry-trade currencies.

And the ruble is set to top the pack again in 2020, offering a safe haven amid concerns over the trade war between the U.S. and China, according to a Bloomberg survey of 57 global investors, strategists and traders. Analysts at HSBC Holdings Plc see the currency gaining as much as 7% from current levels, calling it a “beacon of light” in emerging Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

A high interest-rate differential relative to U.S. borrowing costs and ruble strength have combined to yield the best carry-trade returns in emerging markets. In fact, investors profited from ruble assets more than twice as much as the second-best performer, the Egyptian pound, which was floated in 2016.

The Bank of Russia started cutting within weeks of its emergency hike at the end of 2014, which, for a while, led to negative real rates in the ruble. However, falling inflation has restored those adjusted returns, which are almost as good as when the benchmark rate was at 17%.

A budget rule that absorbs Russia’s windfall oil revenue has boosted international reserves as a percentage of the nation’s gross domestic product back to the highest level since 2010. The government enjoys a twin surplus on its budget and current accounts, with both measures at the highest levels in at least a decade.

Plunging oil prices and international sanctions over Ukraine pushed the ruble to a record low in January 2016. Since then the budget rule has made the ruble less vulnerable to the oil price.

The price of hedging against a potential default by Moscow using credit-default swaps has narrowed faster than a similar drop for the developing world.

Read more about: Ruble , Central Bank

Read more

RUBLE RECOVERY

Share of Ruble in Banks’ Assets Climbs to Post-Crisis High

Sanctions and the increased attractiveness of the ruble help Russian banks diversify their balance sheets.
Real incomes

Putin Calls for Rise in Incomes, Stronger Economic Growth

The president wants living conditions for ordinary Russians to show faster improvement.
'Financial fortress'

Russia's Gross International Currency Reserves Top $530Bln

Moscow, buying gold, is seeking to reduce its dependence on the U.S. dollar.
Central Bank

Russians Rush to Pay Off Debt Over Economy Fears

Higher numbers of Russian borrowers repaying their loans early are causing banks' retail lending portfolios to stagnate. Russia's retail lending has remained...

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

As we approach the holiday season, please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world’s largest country.