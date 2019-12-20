Russia's FSB security service on Friday searched the home of a man named by Russian media as the prime suspect in a rare shooting incident near the FSB's central Moscow headquarters, neighbors said.

A gunman opened fire on the FSB's main building in Moscow on Thursday evening, killing at least one FSB employee and wounding five other people.

It was not immediately clear what the shooter's motive was and the FSB has not publicly commented on his identity or its own investigation.

The attack happened shortly after President Vladimir Putin's annual news conference and while he was attending a Kremlin event to celebrate the work of the security services.

The FSB suspected the attack may have been planned to coincide with Putin's speech at the event, a source close to the FSB said.