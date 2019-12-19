Putin Open to Changing Constitution Amid Succession Question

Speaking in response to a question about how long he will stay in power at an annual press conference, Putin said it’s possible to change any part of the Constitution.

President Vladimir Putin has said it would be possible to change the Constitution’s limit of two “consecutive” presidential terms to two terms overall amid intensifying questions surrounding the end of his current term limit.

“Anything can be changed one way or another, except for Chapter 1,” he said.

“Your humble servant had the opportunity to serve two terms in a row, then take a break and run again. [This clause] troubles some of our political experts and public figures. Such amendments can probably be canceled. ... I understand the logic behind strengthening parliament, but all of this can only be done following adequate preparations and discussions.”

Putin’s current two-term limit runs out in 2024, and observers have speculated that he may try to change the Constitution or create a Russia-Belarus union state to stay in power.