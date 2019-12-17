Support The Moscow Times!
Amazon's Twitch Has Deleted Illegal Content and Won't Face Ban, Russia Says

By Reuters
Andre M. Chang / ZUMA / TASS

Russia no longer plans to block Amazon's Twitch over piracy allegations after the streaming service took down illegal sports content, Russian news agencies cited communications watchdog Roskomnadzor as saying on Tuesday.

A Russian court on Monday blocked Twitch's access to English Premier League soccer broadcasts after Russia's Rambler media group said it would sue the Amazon subsidiary for 180 billion rubles ($2.88 billion) over pirate broadcasts.

Rambler said there were 36,000 cases in which Twitch had violated its rights to broadcast the soccer games in Russia, the Kommersant newspaper reported on Monday.

Rambler acquired the broadcast rights for English Premier League soccer this season from Russian sports broadcaster Match-TV.

