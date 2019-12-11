Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Siberian Shaman Who Wanted to Banish Putin Banned from Leaving Hometown

By Reuters
Authorities ordered Gabyshev to remain in the city while his case is investigated. Screenshot Youtube

Russia on Wednesday banned a shaman from leaving his Siberian hometown after he was detained during a second attempt to hike to Moscow on what he has called a mission to banish President Vladimir Putin from the Kremlin.

Alexander Gabyshev became a media curiosity when he set off in March on a more than 8,000-kilometer walk to Moscow, a journey he said would culminate with him driving out Russia's leader whom he described as a demon.

The trek was cut short after police detained him on a road in eastern Siberia for an unspecified crime. Amnesty International condemned his arrest and human rights activists said Gabyshev was being investigated for alleged extremism.

It said Gabyshev "should be free to express his political views and exercise his religion just like anyone else", and that his detention was "grotesque."

Gabyshev announced on Sunday he would set off on a new hike to Moscow, but that too came to an abrupt halt when he was detained by police on Tuesday and taken back to his hometown of Yakutsk.

On Wednesday, authorities ordered him to remain in the city while his case is investigated, his lawyer, Olga Timofeyeva, said.

A court in the city also fined Gabyshev and two of his followers 1,000 rubles ($16) for not cooperating with police when they were detained, she said.

Shamanism, a belief that it is possible to communicate with and harness the energy of what practitioners perceive to be the spirit world, is practiced in various parts of Russia.

Read more

Who Knew?

Germany Unaware of Russian Extradition Request for Georgian Killed in Berlin

In a tense rebuttal, the German government said it was unaware of Russia's several extradition requests.
Returning home

Children of Stalin’s Terror Win Crucial Housing Case

They are now entitled to state housing in the cities their parents were deported from during the Stalinist repressions.
slippery slope

‘It Starts With a Cup, Ends With a Shooting’: 3 Putin Quotes on Human Rights

Moscow protesters were rightly jailed for throwing plastic cups at police this summer, Putin said.
On the sidelines

Russia’s National Boxing Team Pulls Out of 2020 Olympics Over Doping Ban

“For us, the most important thing is that our boxers are able to perform under the flag of Russia and our anthem will be heard.”

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

As we approach the holiday season, please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world’s largest country.