Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia, Syria Agree to Restore Ancient Palmyra

mauro gambini / Flickr (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)

Russian and Syrian state museums have signed two agreements to begin restoring the ancient city of Palmyra after it was heavily damaged by the Islamic State, the State Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg has said.

Aided by Russian airstrikes, the Syrian army captured Palmyra from the Islamic State twice in March 2016 and March 2017. The terrorist group had destroyed several centuries-old monuments in Palmyra, including the facade of its Roman Theater, the Temple of Bel, the Tetrapylon and the Monumental Arch, during its occupation of the site.

The UNESCO world heritage site’s revival will begin with a restoration of the National Museum of Palmyra, The Art Newspaper quoted Hermitage director Mikhail Piotrovsky as saying Tuesday.

“We are preparing for the day after tomorrow, it’s not yet possible to do anything tomorrow,” Piotrovsky was quoted as saying about the project's timeline at a signing ceremony in Damascus.

The agreements’ long-term goals entail restoring 20 Syrian antiquities primarily from Palmyra and launching an international campaign to restore the ancient city, the art news website reported Wednesday.

One was signed between the Hermitage and Syria’s authority for museums and antiquities, and the other between Syria’s museums authority and the Russian Academy of Sciences’ history of material culture institute. 

Piotrovsky had said in August that it would take around two years to restore the National Museum of Palmyra. He vowed that Russia would help restore the Palmyra museum but not the damaged ancient monuments. 

In 2017, Piotrovsky presented a 3D model detailing a 20,000-square-meter area of Palmyra to Syria to help restore the ancient city. Russian experts created the 3D model in about a year using photographs taken on the ground after Palmyra’s initial liberation.

Russia organized an international press tour of Palmyra in April 2016, which included a concert performance featuring Sergei Roldugin, a close friend and confidante of President Vladimir Putin. 

This year, two Russian tour operators began offering travel packages to Syrian cities including Palmyra, though they noted that demand is not high.

Islamic State is a terrorist organization banned in Russia.

Read more about: Syria , Museums

Read more

Syria

New Russian Warplanes and Missiles Beat Expectations in Syria, Official Says

Russia has tested new supersonic bombers, missiles systems and fighter jets since entering the Syrian conflict in 2015.
Syria

Pentagon Tells Russia Not to Tamper With Alleged Aleppo Attack Site

Russia blamed Saturday's alleged gas attack in Aleppo on rebels.
Syria

Russia and Turkey Give More Time for Idlib Deal in Syria

Russia and Turkey plan to give more time for the implementation of their de-escalation deal in the Syrian province of Idlib.
Syria

Russia Awaits Kremlin Reaction to Islamic State Downing of Helicopter

Russian officials are expected to respond harshly to the Friday incident that saw a Russian Mi-35M helicopter shot down by the Islamic State in Syria.Russia...

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

As we approach the holiday season, please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world’s largest country.