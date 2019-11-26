Luxury Moscow Apartment Sales Jump to 5-Year High

Sales of luxury Moscow apartments are set to be worth a total of 82 billion rubles ($1.3 billion) in 2019 — the highest annual level since 2014, analysts at real estate firm Knight Frank have said.

The figure represents a 6% jump on last year and takes the total amount spent on luxury real estate in the Russian capital to 350 billion rubles over the last five years.

The number of transactions involving the most expensive Moscow apartments — those worth more than 200 million rubles ($3.1 million) — is forecast to jump by more than 50% this year.