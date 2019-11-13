Russian Economic Growth Accelerates

The Russian economy expanded at an annual rate of 1.7% in the third quarter of the year, official GDP statistics released Wednesday showed.

The rate of growth was up from 0.9% recorded by the Russian state statistics agency Rosstat in the second quarter, and around what was expected by economists and analysts.

Both the agricultural and industry sectors recorded strong growth over the quarter at annualized rates of 5.1% and 2.9% respectively, Rosstat said. The expansion also comes against a backdrop of successive rate cuts from the Central Bank and falling inflation.

However, GDP growth in the third quarter of 2019 was lower than in the corresponding period of last year, and market watchers are still predicting the Russian economy will only grow by around 1% over the whole year.