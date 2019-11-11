Russian Veterans Join Anglican Church Remembrance Day Service

On November 10, St. Andrew’s Anglican Church held a service commemorating the end of WWI and in remembrance of those who died in wars. Ambassadors and military representatives of countries that fought in the war placed flowers on the altar, starting with the ambassadors of the United Kingdom and Germany. Russian veterans also attended the event.



Despite the many diplomatic tensions, all stood in silence and then under the resonant music of horn and bagpipe and then raised their glasses in toasts.

