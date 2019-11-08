Russian Banks More Stable and Transparent Than Ever, Central Bank Chief Says

The Russian financial sector is “more stable and more transparent than ever before,” according to the governor of Russia’s Central Bank Elvira Nabiullina.

The country’s banks are finally becoming an attractive option for investors, and the sector is now a “partner for real companies and the real economy,” Nabiullina told an Association of European Businesses (AEB) event yesterday in central Moscow, where she highlighted the regulator’s successes in cleaning up the Russian financial sector during her six-year tenure.

“The current dynamics in the Russian banking sector look quite good … the sector is more stable and more transparent than ever before,” she said.

The former economics aide to President Vladimir Putin was appointed to the Central Bank in 2013 with a mandate to clean-up Russia’s under-performing and scandal-plagued banking sector. The importance of increasing the stability of Russia’s banks came into sharper focus with the introduction of sanctions following Russia’s annexation of Crimea and the 2014-15 financial crisis.