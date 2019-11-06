Russian Smuggling Linked to British Migrant Truck Deaths, Reports Say

One of the suspects arrested in Vietnam as part of an investigation into migrant deaths in Britain is believed to have smuggled people into Europe via Russia, USA Today has reported.

British police charged two men with manslaughter last week in connection with the discovery of 39 bodies believed to be Vietnamese in a refrigerated truck near London. Following the Oct. 23 discovery, Vietnam has arrested a total of 11 people on suspicion of organizing illegal migration to the West, USA Today reported Tuesday.