Russian Smuggling Linked to British Migrant Truck Deaths, Reports Say

One of the suspects arrested in Vietnam as part of an investigation into migrant deaths in Britain is believed to have smuggled people into Europe via Russia, USA Today has reported.

British police charged two men with manslaughter last week in connection with the discovery of 39 bodies believed to be Vietnamese in a refrigerated truck near London. Following the Oct. 23 discovery, Vietnam has arrested a total of 11 people on suspicion of organizing illegal migration to the West, USA Today reported Tuesday.

One of those arrested in Vietnam used to live in Russia, the newspaper quoted chief of provincial police Nguyen Huu Cau as saying. The unnamed suspect is accused of collecting thousands of dollars from Vietnamese villagers to travel to Russia, then smuggling them to Germany and further to Europe.

The suspect was arrested in one of two northern Vietnam provinces where outward migration is prevalent, The Associated Press reported, citing Vietnamese media.

Essex police are still working with a delegation of Vietnamese police and officials to identify the victims, eight women and 31 men.

