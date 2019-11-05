Support The Moscow Times!
One in Three Russians Supports Criminal Cases Against Navalny Allies – Poll

Alexei Navalny. Moskva News Agency

Almost one-third of Russians support police raids and criminal cases against prominent Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny’s allies, according to a survey from the independent Levada Center pollster published Tuesday.

Police have carried out mass nationwide raids against Navalny’s associates and frozen a number of bank accounts in recent months as part of a criminal investigation into money laundering. Authorities also blacklisted Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation, which has published a series of embarrassing video investigations alleging graft within Russia’s elite, as a “foreign agent” last month.

Some 18% of Levada’s respondents said the authorities are trying to protect Russia from foreign “agents of influence” while 12% said the state is combating money laundering, according to the poll published by the Vedomosti newspaper.

Another 18% of the respondents said the authorities carry out raids and launch criminal charges to suppress independent anti-corruption investigations. Overall, almost half of the respondents said they have heard about the raids and the money-laundering case.

Observers have attributed police raids and money-laundering charges to punishment for anti-government protests that gripped Moscow over the summer, and a local vote where pro-Putin candidates lost several seats

One-quarter of Russian respondents said they view Navalny’s activities negatively, while 9% viewed them positively, according to Levada’s results. Another 31% said they were either indifferent or unaware of Navalny’s activities.

Levada conducted the survey among 1,616 respondents in 50 Russian regions from Oct. 24-30.

