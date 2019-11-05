One in Three Russians Supports Criminal Cases Against Navalny Allies – Poll

Almost one-third of Russians support police raids and criminal cases against prominent Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny’s allies, according to a survey from the independent Levada Center pollster published Tuesday.

Police have carried out mass nationwide raids against Navalny’s associates and frozen a number of bank accounts in recent months as part of a criminal investigation into money laundering. Authorities also blacklisted Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation, which has published a series of embarrassing video investigations alleging graft within Russia’s elite, as a “foreign agent” last month.

Some 18% of Levada’s respondents said the authorities are trying to protect Russia from foreign “agents of influence” while 12% said the state is combating money laundering, according to the poll published by the Vedomosti newspaper.