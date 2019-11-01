Israel Halts Russian Hacker’s Extradition to U.S. Amid Prisoner Swap Talks With Moscow

Israel has suspended the extradition to the U.S. of a Russian hacker after Russia proposed to swap him for an Israeli woman jailed in Russia over airport marijuana possession, The Jerusalem Post reported Thursday.

In mid-October, Russia asked Israel to swap Alexei Burkov, who is wanted in the U.S. on charges of credit card fraud, for Naama Issachar, who was recently sentenced to prison in Russia on drug-smuggling charges. Israel has condemned Russia's sentencing of Issachar as "heavy" and "disproportionate."