Russian activists from the Consortium of Women's Non-Governmental Organizations launched a Halloween social media flashmob — #LawOrDeath — to push for a 2017 law that largely decriminalized domestic violence to be overturned.

"This day has become an occasion for those who like to rattle other people's nerves," said Tatiana Belova, the originator of the idea and a lawyer at the Center for the Protection of Victims of Domestic Violence.

"The autumn cold that breaks through to the bones, a cobweb hanging from the ceiling, skeletons in the closet — these are Halloween associations. But terrible things happen every day and nightmares have long been part of Russian everyday life."

Hundreds of people have already participated in the action by posting photos of themselves in bloodied T-shirts to illustrate their personal stories, express solidarity with those who have faced violence and call for the adoption of a law on the prevention of domestic violence.

"Today is Halloween. All day the feed will consist of horror, zombies, skeletons and vampires ... but in fact, terrible things happen every day,” wrote Alexandra Mitroshina, blogger and one of the founders of the "You're Not Alone" movement.