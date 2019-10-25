Support The Moscow Times!
Russian Soldier Shoots 8 Dead After Nervous Breakdown

By Reuters
Kirill Kukhmar / TASS

A Russian conscript serving in the Far East of the country shot dead eight other soldiers and badly injured two others on Friday after having a nervous breakdown, the Defense Ministry said, Interfax reported.

The conscript has been detained, the ministry said, and the two injured troops are being treated in a military hospital. Their lives are not in danger.

The incident occurred at a military facility in the Far East of the country in the Zabaikalsk region.

The Defense Ministry statement reported by Interfax did not say why the conscript had suffered a nervous breakdown, but said the shooting had occurred at a time when the guard was being changed at the base. 

Russian Telegram channels have identified the conscript as 20-year-old Ramil Shamsutdinov.

