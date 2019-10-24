Support The Moscow Times!
Ex-U.S. Marine Accused of Spying in Russia Says Guard Threatened Him With Gun

By Reuters
Paul Whelan Vyacheslav Prokofyev / TASS

A former U.S. Marine held in Russia on suspicion of spying said on Thursday that a prison guard had forced him to his knees in custody and that he had been threatened with a gun, the Interfax news agency reported.

Paul Whelan, who holds U.S., British, Canadian and Irish passports, was detained in December and accused of espionage. He denies the allegations and says he was set up in a politically motivated sting.

On Thursday, a Moscow court ordered Whelan remain in jail until Dec. 29, the Interfax news agency reported.

