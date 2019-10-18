Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Was Involved in Online Attacks During Protests, Ecuador Official Says

Zuma / TASS

Ecuador’s interior minister has said that Russian IP addresses were used in online attacks against the South American country’s government amid weeks of protests against austerity measures.

Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno declared a state of emergency Oct. 4 as massive nationwide protests broke out against the elimination of four-decade-old fuel subsidies. On Monday, Moreno officially scrapped his own law, returning fuel prices to prior levels until a new measure can be found.

Ecuador’s Interior Minister Maria Paula Romo suggested foreign involvement in the nearly two weeks of unrest, saying in an interview that “many things happened outside the country.”

The most elementary anti-government indicators and trends online arose in Venezuela, some attacks had IP [addresses] in Russia,” Romo told Ecuador’s El Comercio newspaper published Thursday.

She voiced hope that ongoing investigations would soon “give us certainty about the level of coordination between various social sectors, local authorities, nationals and forces that are outside Ecuador.” 

I think it existed,” the minister said.

Ecuador’s protests had grown increasingly chaotic in recent days after the government launched a crackdown against what it labeled as extremists whom it said had infiltrated the protests. Authorities reported that the office of a comptroller, a local TV station and military vehicles were set on fire.

Russia has previously been accused of interfering in the affairs of other countries, most notably the 2016 presidential election in the United States. In Latin America, Moscow maintains close ties with oil-rich Venezuela and cash-strapped Cuba.

Reuters contributed reporting to this article.

Read more about: Latin America

Read more

Cross-border mob

Russians Detained in Uruguay Over Mafia Boss Escape

They are suspected of helping Rocco Morabito, dubbed the “cocaine king of Milan,” escape from a Montevideo jail last month.
International aid

Venezuela Turns to Russia, Cuba and China in Health Crisis

Venezuelans have been suffering dire shortages of medicines because of economic chaos and political conflict.
Expat community

The Mixed Feelings of Moscow's Venezuela Community About Life Abroad

We decided to ask the Venezuelan community in Moscow what they think about what's happening in their country.
Latin America

Russia Starts to Worry Maduro's Grip Is Slipping in Venezuela

Moscow is acutely aware of how few levers it has to rescue Maduro.

The need for honest and objective information on Russia is more relevant now than ever before!

To keep our newsroom in Moscow running, we need your support.