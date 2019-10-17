Russia’s Natural Resources Ministry Calls for Urgent Action to Save Wild Reindeer

Russia’s Natural Resources and Ecology Ministry has called for action to protect wild reindeer on the Taymyr Peninsula in the country’s Far North because the population has halved over the past two decades.

There are now 400,000-450,000 of the animals in the region, down from 1 million in 2000, the ministry said in a statement on its website.

“The situation requires the urgent adoption of comprehensive measures to preserve these animals,” the statement said. “I ask you to consider the possibility of introducing a ban on the hunting of wild reindeer in the areas the species migrates to,” Natural Resources and Ecology Minister Dmitry Kobylkin said in the statement.