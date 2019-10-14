Authorities Detain ‘Organizer’ of Moscow Summer Protests

Police have detained an activist identified by state television as an “organizer” of this summer’s election protests in Moscow, the MBKh Media news website reported Monday.

Russia’s Ren-TV state broadcaster said in July that Danny Kulinich had organized protests over the exclusion of opposition candidates from local elections held last month. Kulinich, who is a member of a decommunization movement, dismissed the report as a “brazen and unprecedented lie” at the time.

“He’s been expecting them to come for him all this time. They took all the phones and computers and took him away for questioning,” Kulinich’s brother Denis Styazhkin told MBKh Media.