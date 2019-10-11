Schoolgirl’s Murder Sparks Protests in Southern Russian City

Residents took to the streets of a southern Russian city to demand that police give up a suspect in the murder of a local schoolgirl for extrajudicial punishment, news outlets have reported. The 9-year-old’s body was found Thursday in the city of Saratov a day after she disappeared on her way to school. Police detained a suspect, said to be a 36-year-old man with a criminal record who confessed to killing her in a video published by the Investigative Committee.

Ситуация в Саратове, где нашли убитую Лизу Киселеву.



Толпа уверена, что преступник находится в одном из гаражей. До этого местные раскачивали автомобиль полиции, думая, что он может находиться там. Однако одному из толпы удалось залезть внутрь — машина оказалась пуста. pic.twitter.com/4ZRSVhuwy8 — Mash (@mash_breaking) October 10, 2019

Dramatic footage shared by local media showed a nighttime standoff with law enforcement authorities. Angry protesters were seen encircling a police car where the suspect was thought to be held and throwing rocks at masked officers armed with shields. The crowd then moved to the Saratov police station and demanded that the murder suspect face extrajudicial punishment, the independent Novaya Gazeta newspaper reported. Alexander Bastrykin, the head of Russia’s Investigative Committee, has dispatched a team from Moscow to assist in the investigation.

opinion Russians Are No Longer Scared to Protest Read more