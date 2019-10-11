Kremlin Critic Navalny Says Prosecutors Want to Seize His Home

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said on Friday that Russian prosecutors had asked a court to seize his Moscow apartment as collateral in a lawsuit over opposition protests he helped organize.

Russia's National Guard, which polices political rallies, wants Navalny and others to pay it 4 million rubles ($62,336) to compensate it for overtime paid to police who worked at a large protest in Moscow this summer, said Navalny.

The National Guard has requested his apartment be seized to make sure he pays, he said, and the Moscow prosecutor's office has formally asked a court to authorize his flat's seizure.