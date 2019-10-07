Thousands Rally in Kiev to Protest Autonomy Plan for Eastern Ukraine

Thousands of people gathered in Kiev's main square on Sunday to protest against President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's deal with Moscow to grant autonomy to Ukraine's pro-Russian rebel-held east as part of efforts to end a five-year conflict there.

In the first breakthrough towards a possible peace deal in years, envoys from Moscow and Kiev agreed at talks on Tuesday on an election schedule for the Donbass region and on legislation giving it special status. Ukraine also agreed to call back its forces from the current contact line with separatist fighters.

But for many Ukrainians, these measures represent a huge betrayal by Zelenskiy who took power in April after a landslide election win. The war in eastern Ukraine has killed more than 13,000 people since April 2014.

"This is the beginning of the full capitulation of Ukraine," said 53-year-old Roman, who fought in Donbass as a volunteer. He declined to give his surname.

Lawmaker Yana Zinkevych, who belongs to the previous president Petro Poroshenko's party, "European Solidarity," was among those who addressed the rally.

"This is Putin's formula, these are the things that protect Russia's interests and not ours, we have to fight and prevent its implementation," Zinkevych told the crowd from a stage in the square.