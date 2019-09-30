News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend

‘Let them go’

More than 20,000 Russians took to the streets of Moscow on Sunday to demand the release of protesters jailed over the summer in what Kremlin critics say is a campaign to stifle dissent. Fourteen people are facing up to eight years behind bars over this summer’s wave of rallies for fair elections.

The protests do not pose a threat to President Vladimir Putin, who won re-election by a landslide last year. But they come as his ratings have slipped following years of falling real incomes and an unpopular move to hike the retirement age.

Iconic loss

Renowned theater and film director Mark Zakharov, who had led Moscow’s Lenkom Theater since 1973, has died of pneumonia at age 85.