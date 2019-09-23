Support The Moscow Times!
Russia Formally Declares Alleged CIA Mole Missing, Search Underway – Reports

By Reuters
The Interior Ministry Vladimir Gerdo / TASS

Russia's Interior Ministry said on Monday that a former Kremlin official alleged to have been a CIA informant had been formally declared missing and that police were looking for him, the state-run RIA news agency reported.

U.S. media reports, confirmed to Reuters by two sources, have said a CIA informant in the Russian government was extracted and brought to the United States in 2017.

The Kommersant business daily has said that the official may have been a man called Oleg Smolenkov, who disappeared with his wife, Antonina, and three children while on holiday in Montenegro in June 2017.

RIA said the Interior Ministry's database showed that Smolenkov had been declared missing and was listed as someone Russia was looking for.

