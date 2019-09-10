Opposition Leader Navalny’s Offices Searched Across Russia After Election

Security officials have carried out searches in five of opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s regional offices across Russia, days after local elections where he urged supporters to vote strategically against Kremlin-aligned incumbents. The raids in the cities of Ufa, Samara, Perm, Chelyabinsk and Saransk took place less than a week after Navalny’s Moscow offices were raided. Moscow police had reportedly told Navalny volunteers and staffers that the raids last Friday were part of an investigation into alleged mass civil riots during July 27 anti-government protests.

Screenshot Youtube

Tuesday’s raids in five cities are part of an early August criminal case into Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) over the alleged laundering of 1 billion rubles ($15.3 million), human rights lawyer Pavel Chikov wrote on social media. Russian authorities on Aug. 8 froze more than 100 private and legal bank accounts linked to Navalny as part of the money-laundering investigation. Accounts frozen included those associated with the FBK, some personal accounts of allies and accounts belonging to Navalny's headquarters. Navalny and his allies say the FBK, which has published a slew of embarrassing investigations into government officials, is transparently financed from public donations.