Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Opposition Leader Navalny’s Offices Searched Across Russia After Election

Screenshot Youtube

Security officials have carried out searches in five of opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s regional offices across Russia, days after local elections where he urged supporters to vote strategically against Kremlin-aligned incumbents.

The raids in the cities of Ufa, Samara, Perm, Chelyabinsk and Saransk took place less than a week after Navalny’s Moscow offices were raided. Moscow police had reportedly told Navalny volunteers and staffers that the raids last Friday were part of an investigation into alleged mass civil riots during July 27 anti-government protests. 

Screenshot Youtube

Tuesday’s raids in five cities are part of an early August criminal case into Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) over the alleged laundering of 1 billion rubles ($15.3 million), human rights lawyer Pavel Chikov wrote on social media.

Russian authorities on Aug. 8 froze more than 100 private and legal bank accounts linked to Navalny as part of the money-laundering investigation. Accounts frozen included those associated with the FBK, some personal accounts of allies and accounts belonging to Navalny's headquarters.

Navalny and his allies say the FBK, which has published a slew of embarrassing investigations into government officials, is transparently financed from public donations.

Close Navalny ally Leonid Volkov linked the searches in five cities to the opposition leader's “Smart Voting” strategy.

Anti-Kremlin critics say the strategy helped Russia’s ruling party lose one-third of its seats in the Moscow parliament during Sunday’s election. The party still held onto its majority in the 45-seat Moscow City Duma.

The outcome of Sunday’s local elections in Moscow was closely watched after the exclusion of many opposition candidates triggered the biggest protests there in nearly a decade.

Read more about: Navalny , Opposition

Read more

Midnight raids

Kremlin Critic Navalny’s Offices Raided Ahead of Moscow Vote

Video from the aftermath showed empty computer server racks, open safes and a half-empty video studio.
health scare

Russian Opposition Leader Navalny May Have Been Poisoned, Says Doctor

His spokeswoman said he had never previously experienced allergic symptoms.
opinion
Leonid Bershidsky

Putin's Real Opposition Is a Collective Shrug (Op-ed)

Putin has no official opposition, but voter turnout will be the real key to his popularity
opinion
Andrei Kolesnikov

Alexei Navalny’s Permanent Revolution (Op-ed)

Opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s recent tour of Russian cities was a success, as seen by the authorities’ reaction to it

The need for honest and objective information on Russia is more relevant now than ever before!

To keep our newsroom in Moscow running, we need your support.