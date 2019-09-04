Germany’s Deutsche Welle Snubs Russia’s Foreign Meddling Panel

German media outlet Deutsche Welle has turned down an invitation to attend Russian lawmakers’ hearings on alleged foreign interference over this summer’s anti-government protests, saying its journalism standards make such meddling impossible. Weeks of demonstrations over elections for the Moscow city legislature have become the biggest sustained protest movement in Russia since 2011-2013. The Foreign Ministry accused Deutsche Welle last month of calling on Russians to take part in the protests and said it would take action against the outlet under Russian law if it made such calls again.

DW is subject to German law and its Moscow bureau has no “legal opportunity” to attend the Russian parliament’s panel on foreign interference, according to Johannes Hoffmann, the head of general management at DW. The outlet’s journalism standards “preclude any interference in the internal affairs of other states,” Hoffmann wrote in a letter published by the Russian State Duma on Wednesday. Hoffmann invited Vasily Piskaryov, who chairs the State Duma’s foreign meddling commission, “to discuss the issue in more detail” with DW director general Peter Limbourg.

