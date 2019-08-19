Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Pro-Moscow Rebels Reject Evidence of Russian Tanks in Eastern Ukraine

Zurab Dzhavakhadze / TASS

Pro-Russian rebels in eastern Ukraine have rejected newly published evidence of Russia’s military involvement in one of the deadliest battles of Ukraine's five-year conflict.

The battle of Ilovaysk, which pitted Ukrainian forces against Russian-backed rebels in August 2014, resulted in hundreds of deaths on both sides. Russia has consistently denied that it has provided arms or troops to eastern Ukrainian separatists despite evidence to the contrary.

The London-based Forensic Architecture research agency on Sunday released satellite images of Russian-armed convoys in Ukraine and documented sightings of Russian-owned T-72B3 tanks at the time of the battle.

The pro-Russian separatist republic of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine denied the agency's findings, saying its tank units were exclusively made up of seized Ukrainian tanks in the battle of Ilovaysk.

“There was no talk of any Russian equipment,” Eduard Basurin, a senior military official in the self-proclaimed Donetsk people’s republic, told Interfax on Monday.

Forensic Architecture’s research, commissioned by the European Human Rights Advocacy Center (EHRAC), will reportedly be added to the Ukrainian volunteer fighters’ lawsuit against Russia in Europe’s human rights court. 

The conflict between Ukrainian troops and Russian-backed forces in the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine has killed more than 13,000 people since it broke out in 2014. 

Read more about: Ukraine

Read more

Sanctions

EU Offers Ukraine Help but Holds Off on New Russia Sanctions

European Union leaders offered Ukraine more aid at a summit on Thursday.
United States

No Trump-Putin Meeting While Russia Holds Ukraine Ships, Bolton Says

Russia seized three Ukrainian navy vessels and their combined crew off the coast Crimea last month.
NATO

NATO to Send Kiev Signals Equipment After Latest Ukraine-Russia Spat

NATO will supply Ukraine with secure communication equipment this month, says its head Jens Stoltenberg.
Ukraine

Kremlin Denies Accusation It Has Designs on Ukrainian Sea Ports

"It's an absurd statement," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

The need for honest and objective information on Russia is more relevant now than ever before!

To keep our newsroom in Moscow running, we need your support.