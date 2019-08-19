Support The Moscow Times!
17 Countries Owe Russia $27Bln – Reports

Belarus remains the runaway leader among Russia’s debtors with $7.5 billion of unpaid debt. Kremlin.ru

Seventeen countries owe Russia a total of $27 billion, with most of the country’s lending made through arms deals or unreported political loans, according to a tally by Russia’s RBC news website.

The Finance Ministry estimated this year that 25 countries and other legal entities owe Russia $39.4 billion, including through government bonds. Russia classifies data from its export finance and loans program as a state secret.

Belarus remains the runaway leader among Russia’s debtors with $7.5 billion in unpaid loans, according to RBC’s calculations published Monday. Russia declined Belarus’ request to refinance its debts this summer.

Ukraine is Russia’s second-largest debtor, with $3.7 billion owed to its eastern neighbor. 

Venezuela owes Russia $3.5 billion, RBC reported. Cuba has borrowed $3.2 billion from Russia, followed by Bangladesh with $2 billion, Cyprus with $1.8 billion, India with $1.1 billion and Yemen with $1 billion.

China, Morocco and foreign state corporations may owe Russia a further $13 billion, RBC reported. The outlet was unable to identify the specific amounts borrowed by each party, as China and Morocco don’t disclose their bilateral creditors and Russian government statistics don’t include loans to foreign state corporations.

RBC’s tally did not include Russian government bonds held by the U.S., Britain and other countries.

Agriculture

Numbers Backing 'Russia's Agricultural Boom' Were Inflated, Report Says

Russia’s widely lauded agricultural boom was overestimated by as much as 30 percent for certain crops in 2017.
Economy

Russia's Growth Prospects 'Modest' Amid High Geopolitical Tension, World Bank Says

Economic growth in Russia will be modest over the next two years with a possible expansion of sanctions, the World Bank said.
Economy

Duma Approves Russian Budget for 2019-2021, Projects $62Bln Surplus

Analysts have said that the 2019-2021 budget’s strategy to store $200 billion in rainy-day funds is prudent but bad for growth.
World Cup

Russia Received $15Bln Windfall From World Cup, Organizers Say

The knock-on effect could bring up to 210 billion rubles of annual revenue in the next five years, the report said.

